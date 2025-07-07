KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has accepted representations filed by three of the 14 individuals charged with abducting a Palestinian man in an attempt to obtain information related to mobile phone hacking software.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Badius Zaman Ahmad informed High Court Judge K. Muniandy that the three accused, Edy Ko’im Said, 42, Muhammad Al Hatim Mohd Fauzi, 25 and Mohd Azwan Jamaludin, 39, had submitted their representations to the AGC last month.

The case was initially fixed for trial today. However, following recent developments, the prosecution confirms that the AGC has accepted the representations and is offering alternative charges under Section 365 of the Penal Code to the three accused,” he said, adding that several other accused have also submitted representations.

Judge Muniandy fixed July 10 for the alternative charges to be read to the three individuals and vacated the previously scheduled trial dates set for today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

At today’s proceedings, Edy Ko’im was represented by counsel Lingswaran Singh, Muhammad Al Hatim by Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli and Mohd Azwan by Norma Goh Kim Lian.

The 11 other accused have also been jointly charged in connection with the abduction of a 31-year-old Palestinian man, allegedly to extract confidential information on the development and deactivation of software used to hack mobile phones.

They are Mohamad Norakmal Hassan, 43; Dody Junaidi, 44; Tengku Arif Bongsu Tengku Hamid, 41; Mohamad Naziree Mustapha, 41; Faizull Hardey Mohd Isa, 42; Muhammad Iqmal Abdul Rahis, 27; Mohamad Sufian Saly, 25; Mohd Zaidi Mohd Zain, 56; Tengku Hazarul Ismail Tengku Hamid, 51; Nidarahayu Zainal, 36; and Raibafie Amdan, 41.

All 14 individuals were accused of allegedly confining the victim unlawfully with a common intention to obtain confidential information on the creation and disabling of software used for mobile phone hacking at Jalan Mayang, Kuala Lumpur, at approximately 10.40 pm on Sept 28, 2022.

They were charged under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, which carries a sentence of between 30 and 40 years imprisonment, along with caning, upon conviction.

Separately, Tengku Arif Bongsu and married couple Nidarahayu and Raibafie are also facing 19 money laundering charges involving more than RM250,000.

They were charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of either five times the value of the proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama