ALOR SETAR, July 7 — “I dreamt my late father told me not to be sad,” said Putri Qisya Nur Izzat, 12, the eldest child of a family of six who perished after their car plunged into Sungai Korok in Jitra last Saturday.

Putri Qisya was the sole survivor of her immediate family, having stayed behind at her grandmother’s home in Jerlun, while her parents and younger siblings travelled without her on the day of the incident.

Her parents, Muhammad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, and Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, along with their children, Putra Rayyan Nur Izzat, 9, Hawa Adriana Nur Izzat, 8, Annayla Humaira Nur Izzat, 7, and six-month-old Tuah Haydar, were reported missing after their vehicle veered off the road and into the river.

The bodies were recovered today, bringing a tragic end to the search.

Speaking at the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here, Putri Qisya said the family had planned to visit an aunt in Taman Seri Aman, Jitra, as part of a regular weekend routine. However, she chose not to join them this time.

“At first, I wanted to go, but at the last minute, I felt tired and decided not to. One of my siblings even tried to persuade me, but I still said no,” she said, holding back tears.

Upon learning that her family had gone missing, she joined others in searching the area along the river, but her efforts ended in heartbreak.

Grief overwhelms family and friends at the site of the incident in Sungai Korok, near Jitra. — Bernama pic

Describing a dream she had early this morning, Putri Qisya said her father appeared to her wearing the same jersey he had worn the day he left.

“I was lying on his lap. He told me not to be sad because he couldn’t take care of me anymore. My mother and siblings were also there in the dream,” she said.

“At around 8 am, I woke up suddenly and went to the front of the house. My grandmother and aunt tried to comfort me, saying they would look after me and that I wouldn’t be alone.”

She also recalled a moment earlier this year when her youngest sibling, Jebat Haydar, died in February.

“Back then, my mother told me not to be sad because it was only my baby brother who had left, not her. She even said, ‘If we are meant to go, we’ll all go together so that we won’t trouble anyone’,” said Putri Qisya. — Bernama