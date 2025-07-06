SHAH ALAM, July 6 — A Pakistani man believed to be a suspect in four cases of sodomy and molestation involving three children and a teenage boy in Section 27 and Section 28 here, is believed to still be in the country.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the 25-year-old suspect who reportedly assaulted the victims in separate incidents between April and now.

“To date, the number of victims remains at four, all of whom are believed to be students or minors,” he said in a statement.

He said investigations revealed the suspect would approach victims by asking them to pick up items or assist him with booking an e-hailing ride. He would then hug them from behind and choke them if they resisted.

“When the victims were distracted, he would punch and drag them to a location where he allegedly attempted to commit sodomy. The suspect also reportedly followed the victims while looking for an opportunity to strike,” Mohd Iqbal added.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 377C of the Penal Code. — Bernama