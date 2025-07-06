GEORGE TOWN, July 7 — Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) has lodged a police report following the discovery of several dead animals—including dogs, cats and birds—at various locations across Penang Hill.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), PHC general manager Cheok Lay Leng said the carcasses of seven dogs, three cats and five birds were found this morning, scattered in open areas and spotted by members of the public.

“There might be more. We are still looking. We found food spread along jeep track and a few locations,” he was quoted as saying.

“We suspect the main targets are the stray dogs. There have been claims by hikers and visitors in recent weeks that they were bitten by strays.”

Cheok said PHC will also file formal complaints with the veterinary services department and the wildlife and national parks department (Perhilitan) on Tuesday.

The agency is also conducting its own internal investigation.

Earlier today, Penang Hill posted on its official Facebook page that the animals were believed to have been poisoned.

“Using poison to eliminate stray animals is unacceptable and is punishable under the Penal Code (Act 574) and/or Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772) with imprisonment, a fine, or both,” the post stated.