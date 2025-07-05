KANGAR, July 5 – PAS said it is open to contests for all positions, including the top posts of president and deputy president, at its 71st Muktamar or annual congress scheduled for September.

Its spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin was quoted saying the Islamist part has a history of allowing contests at all levels and the decision on whether to challenge the top leadership would ultimately lie with the delegates.

“As of now, I am not aware whether there will be contests for the posts of president or deputy president. Whether or not there is a contest will be determined at the muktamar,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Hashim noted that unlike some parties, PAS does not discourage contests for leadership roles.

“PAS is always open to contests, as long as the nominations meet the requirements,” he added.

Recent media reports had speculated that PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang might step down due to health concerns, though this has been denied by party leaders.

Utusan reproted that the Pengkalan Chepa PAS Youth wing has nominated vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah for the deputy president post.

The incumbent, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, reportedly said he would consider the nominations before making a decision.