LABUAN, July 5 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has dismissed rumours that Member of Parliament for Tuaran Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau has been appointed as the new chairman of Labuan Corporation (LC).

She clarified that no appointment has been made thus far, and that the Federal Government through Department of Federal Territories is still in the process of evaluating several qualified candidates for the leadership role at Labuan’s local authority.

“The rumours and speculations circulating about the Tuaran MP assuming the position are not true. We are carefully scrutinising several potential individuals for the chairman post,” Dr Zaliha said in a statement to Bernama today.

She stressed the government remains committed to identifying the most suitable candidate who will serve in the best interest of Labuan’s socio-economic development.

“We are seriously looking into the right person to lead Labuan Corporation, someone capable of driving the island’s growth and addressing the needs of the community,” she said.

Dr Zaliha also urged the public to refrain from spreading unfounded claims and speculation, which could mislead and confuse the people of Labuan.

The post of LC chairman became vacant following former Kimanis MP Tan Sri Anifah Aman concluding his term last month. — Bernama



