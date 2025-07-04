PASIR MAS, July 4 — Police busted a ‘pil kuda’ drug trafficking syndicate and seized drugs weighing over 35.4 kilograms (kg), valued at RM5.04 million, through six raids in Pasir Mas and Tumpat last Friday.

Acting Director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN), Datuk Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali, stated that six local suspects, comprising five men and one woman aged between 25 and 39, were arrested in the operation.

He said the success was the result of a year-long intelligence gathering by Bukit Aman’s JSJN in cooperation with the Kelantan Contingent to combat the syndicate’s activities, which are believed to have been active since 2022.

“Through the first raid, JSJN intercepted a Perodua Axia car on Jalan Gajah Mati, Banggol Chica, Pasir Mas, and arrested a 34-year-old male suspect. A search of the vehicle found 115 grams of ‘pil kuda’, before a follow-up search at his home in the same area also found 112 grams of ‘pil kuda’.

“Subsequently, a search behind the suspect’s house revealed a cattle shed with six cows. A search of the farm found 20 kg of ‘pil kuda’ hidden in a pile of cow dung,” he told reporters at a special press conference at the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters yesterday.

Elaborating further, Mat Zani said that in simultaneous raids, they also arrested another male suspect along with his Toyota Hilux and seized 15.4 kg of ‘pil kuda’.

“Further raids at several houses around Pasir Mas and Tumpat successfully apprehended three more suspects, including a woman who is the wife of the first suspect.

“We believe the profits from selling these ‘pil kuda’ were used to open other businesses such as a seafood restaurant in Tanah Merah, a salon, and online businesses. They laundered the illegal money by engaging in these businesses,” he said.

He added that the ‘pil kuda’ targeted school students and teenagers, believed to be for the market throughout Kelantan, Klang Valley, and Johor Bahru, which could meet the needs of 177,465 people.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi was to use the cattle shed as a storage facility before distributing them to the local market,” he said.

Besides ‘pil kuda’, police also seized jewellery, branded bags, and several luxury cars worth over RM1.1 million and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and all suspects have been remanded for seven days until tomorrow to assist in the investigation.

“Initial urine screening tests found all suspects negative for drugs. However, a check of criminal records found that the second and fifth suspects had past records, including drug abuse.

“The Royal Malaysia Police will continue to curb drug abuse problems, especially in Kelantan as a border state, through continuous operations to detect several other drug syndicates that are on our radar,” he said. — Bernama