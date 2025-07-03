BUTTERWORTH, July 3 — Penang police are tracking down two men who fired shots at a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle, with a male occupant, in an incident in front of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Nyior here on Tuesday.

Deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said that based on investigations, two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired five shots at the vehicle.

The police received initial information regarding the shooting at 5.40 pm on Tuesday, and a team of police officers immediately went to the location to conduct an investigation, including tracking down the suspects involved in the incident.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that during the incident, a local man in a four-wheel-drive vehicle was waiting for his child in front of the school when suddenly a motorcycle carrying two men arrived and fired five shots at the vehicle,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the man in his 40s, who was in his vehicle, did not suffer any injuries.

Penang police said a local man in a four-wheel-drive vehicle was waiting for his child in front of the school when suddenly a motorcycle carrying two men arrived and fired five shots at the vehicle. — Picture via Facebook

Mohd Alwi said that so far, the suspects and motive of the incident have not been identified.

“Members of the public who have any information regarding the incident are requested to come forward to assist with the investigation by contacting the Investigating Officer, ASP Shuheri Abd Rani at 04-576 2222 extension 2275 or by visiting any nearby police station,” he added.

Several videos and photos related to the incident have gone viral on social media since Tuesday. — Bernama