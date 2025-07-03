KUCHING, July 3 — A Korean man in his 50s sustained injuries after falling into a drain approximately eight feet deep at Lorong B4 BDC, near the entrance of a condominium here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.25pm, and seven firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya station were dispatched to the scene.

“The operations commander reported that a male victim was found standing in the drain, holding his leg in pain.

“He was believed to have sustained an injury to his left leg,” it said in a statement.

Bomba added that the firefighters used a ladder to bring the victim out of the drain before handing him over to the ambulance team for medical attention.

After ensuring the place was safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 8.46pm. — The Borneo Post