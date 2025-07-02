KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — An information technology executive was fined RM20,000 by the Sessions Court here today for cheating in a luxury watch transaction involving three Rolex timepieces worth more than RM140,000.

Harian Metro reported that Wu Zhiwei, 27, pleaded guilty to an alternative charge read to him in Mandarin before Judge Azrul Darus.

The court ordered that the Chinese national be jailed for 12 months if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the charge, Wu deceived a 25-year-old watch salesman during the sale and purchase of three Rolex watches, prompting the victim to hand over two Rolex Datejust 41 models and a black Submariner worth RM146,657.

The offence was committed at a restaurant on Jalan Khoo Teik Ee, Dang Wangi, between June 4 and 16.

He was charged under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both upon conviction.