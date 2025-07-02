KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Two individuals escaped unhurt after a tree fell onto their vehicles near Jalan Pipato in Butterworth this morning.

In the 8.45am incident, a large tree collapsed and struck a Volvo trailer truck and a Toyota Vios that were at the scene.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said they received a distress call at 8.45am, prompting a rescue team from the Butterworth Fire and Rescue Station to be deployed.

“The lorry driver is a local man, while the Toyota Vios was driven by a woman. Both were unharmed,” he told Kosmo! today.

He added that firefighters carried out cutting and clearing operations using special equipment such as chainsaws, with assistance from the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).