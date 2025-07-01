KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad is standing by his decision to resign as minister of natural resources and environmental sustainability, effective July 4.

He said the move was necessary as he no longer held a full mandate within PKR, adding that leadership must be grounded in trust and accountability.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. I had a meaningful job, a strong team at the ministry and office, and the opportunity to work with civil society and the corporate sector.

“But being a minister can trap you in a ‘bubble’ — with privileges, security escorts, and protocols at every event. I believe that becoming too attached to such a lifestyle can be dangerous.

“At the end of the day, I believe that as a politician, respecting the mandate is important. Without full backing from the party, I found it difficult to continue,” he said in an episode of The Good Cast Show posted on his Instagram today.

Last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had expressed hope that Nik Nazmi would reconsider and continue serving as minister.

Nik Nazmi submitted his resignation letter on May 28. It will take effect on Friday.

He said he would continue to support the ministry, including his successor, in the interest of the country and the people.