MIRI, July 1 — Sarawak non-governmental organisation (NGO) Keruan and Swiss NGO Bruno Manser Fonds (BMF) are calling for the immediate release of two Penan protestors from Long Tepen.

On Sunday, the men were remanded for four days to assist with an investigation under Section 103 of the Forest Ordinance.

In a joint statement yesterday, Keruan and BMF called on the government to support the immediate release of the two men and to take action to stop logging in the area.

“The rights of indigenous peoples to their land must be respected and protected,” said the statement.

The NGOs called for assistance on the matter from the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

According to the statement, one other man escaped with minor injuries and reported the incident to the police.

Komeok Joe from Keruan said while the Penan community from Long Tepen has repeatedly filed police reports against the destruction of their forests by a company, their rights have been ignored and their defenders criminalised.

“Instead of addressing the community’s legitimate concerns, authorities have chosen to target those who stand up for their land and culture,” he claimed.

According to the NGOs, Long Tepen folk filed police reports in September 2024, March 2025, and June 2025 against the logging activities of a company on their ancestral lands and the dismantlement of their blockades.

Yesterday, Roland Engan, the lawyer for the two men, called on all parties to remain calm to allow the investigation and any possible prosecution to proceed without interference.

The Sarawak Forest Department said in a statement that the two men were also being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for making criminal threats.

The department claimed the two men were among individuals who had set up a blockade in Telang Usan on June 28 and used violence against the department’s enforcement personnel while they were carrying out their duties by abusing and injuring them.

“These individuals also issued threatening words against enforcement personnel during the incident,” said the department.

The department added another suspect fled the scene and is still being pursued. — The Borneo Post