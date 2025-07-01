BAGAN DATUK, July 1 — The government will provide appropriate assistance to help victims of the fire in Kampung Bagan Pasir Laut, Hutan Melintang, rebuild their homes destroyed in last Saturday’s blaze.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a total of 21 heads of household (KIRs) and several shop lot owners were identified as eligible for assistance following a census conducted.

“The current allocation is approximately RM86,000 for each housing unit.

“Today, government departments, agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and associations have contributed RM10,000 to each affected family. Additionally, a local Buddhist association has channelled RM100,000 in aid to all victims,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, said this to reporters after visiting the site and presenting aid to the fire victims earlier today.

He also personally contributed RM3,000 to each affected households.

The fire, which occurred around 4 am on Saturday, destroyed 21 houses, several shop lots, and a temple in Kampung Bagan Pasir Laut.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the government, through the relevant agencies, will also coordinate the issuance of land title to all affected households, enabling them to rebuild their homes on land currently under Temporary Occupancy Licence (TOL) status.

He said Kampung Bagan Pasir Laut is a 140-year-old fishing village comprising 149 homes and several business premises.

Regarding the damaged temple, he said a private individual has pledged to contribute to its reconstruction. — Bernama