KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the government will continue to strengthen defence in Sabah even though the state is currently safe.

He said in a statement posted on his Facebook page that serious attention is being given to addressing any form of threat in this territory, considering that the risk of threats is more pronounced due to its geographical position.

At the same time, he also urged the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans to continue to play their role as members of society in supporting the MAF to realise the ‘Whole of Government, Whole of Society’ approach.

Meanwhile, he said that during a working visit to Tawau today he had the opportunity to officiate the Malaysia Service Medal Award Ceremony.

“On behalf of the nation, I express my gratitude to the MAF veterans for their bravery and sacrifices towards the security of the homeland. The peace we enjoy would not be felt without their contributions.

“As citizens, we need to appreciate their struggles and take the necessary advice for a better future for the country,” he said.

He expressed his commitment to continue promoting the welfare agenda for the MAF veterans as a recognition of their services and contributions, and this can be seen as the annual allocation for veteran affairs has significantly increased each year.

Mohamed Khaled also hoped that the struggles of the MAF veterans would continue to inspire the new generation to build a stronger Malaysia, becoming future warriors who are always ready to defend the homeland. — Bernama