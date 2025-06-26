KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — PAS today said it does not support a social media post by one of its leaders that questioned the appointment of Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng as a Lieutenant General in the Malaysian Armed Forces.

In a press statement, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the post was the personal opinion of the individual involved and “entirely contrary” to PAS’ policies and values.

“The appointment of Datuk Johnny Lim is a historic event that should be celebrated by all Malaysians, not questioned, much less belittled simply because of his ethnic background,” he said.

Takiyuddin said PAS has long-standing commitment to Malaysia’s multiracial society and warned members against making divisive remarks.

“Racism or racial prejudice in any form has no place in PAS,” he added.

He also called on its members to adhere to its constitution and official decisions, stating that disciplinary action may be taken against those who violate its principles.

Takiyuddin also highlighted that the party had recently amended its constitution to open membership for all Malaysians regardless of race or religion, which he said reflects its support for national unity.

The post in question was made by Sungai Buloh PAS chief Zaharudin Muhammad, who speculated that Malaysia’s 50th prime minister in 2058 could be a Chinese individual, framing the scenario as a possible outcome of Johnny’s promotion.

The post has since been deleted.

Zaharudin, who is the son-in-law of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, came under fire from several quarters, including PKR youth chief Kamil Munim and DAP’s Lim Guan Eng.

Johnny’s promotion marked a historic milestone, as he became the first Malaysian Chinese officer to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general in the armed forces.