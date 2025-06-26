JOHOR BARU, June 26 — An unemployed man, who was yesterday fined in the magistrate’s court here for causing mischief and dangerous driving, was fined again today in the same court after he pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation against a press cameraman who was covering his case.

The accused, Muhammad Firdaus Abdullah, 50, was handed a RM3,000 fine. The court also ordered the accused to be jailed for four months if he fails to pay the fine.

Earlier, the accused pleaded guilty after the charge was read out by a court interpreter before Magistrate Nabilah Nizam.

According to the charge, Muhammad Firdaus was accused of criminal intimidation against a 61-year-old male cameraman with the intent to intimidate the victim.

The act was committed at 9am in the Johor Baru court complex as the accused was being escorted by traffic policemen to face charges in separate cases involving mischief and dangerous driving.

The case was framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation which provides for a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, R. Nevina prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.

In her argument, Nevina requested a proportionate sentence as a lesson to the accused since the complainant was only carrying out his duties as a press cameraman.

In his appeal, the accused requested a reduction of the sentence on the grounds that he was unemployed and had to support his wife and seven children.

The court then imposed a fine of RM3,000 or four months in prison in lieu of the fine.

Yesterday several press personnel from TV3, Berita Harian and Oriental Daily had filed police reports at the Johor Baru South district police headquarters after being threatened while covering the accused’s case in court.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat in a statement said the suspect was arrested in the morning in the Bandar Baru Uda area here.

He added that police would not compromise on any form of intimidation or threats made against media practitioners who were only carrying out their duties.

“This is to ensure that the safety and freedom of the media continues to be protected in line with their role in conveying information to the public,” he said.