KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — A Porsche linked to a Malaysian celebrity tops the heap of 101 marquee vehicles seized by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) during the implementation of Ops Luxury nationwide from June 1 until today.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said other glamourous vehicles seized included Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW 530e, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota Alphards, and a Lotus Elise S which were found to have committed various offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and related regulations.

“Among the offences detected include the absence of a Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) and valid insurance, expired driving licence or no valid licence, use of fake registration plates, mismatched chassis number and use of counterfeit trade plates.

“All vehicles involved are now detained at the JPJ storage depot for further action and investigation,” he said at the Ops Luxury press conference at the Kuala Lumpur JPJ here today.

Aedy Fadly said the integrated implementation of Ops Luxury was aimed at curbing the careless attitude of a few luxury vehicle owners towards road regulations.

“Owning a luxury vehicle is not a licence to ignore the law. The laws of the country apply to all regardless of status or brand of vehicle.

“Strict action will continue to be taken against anyone who fails to comply with basic requirements such as vehicle documents and a valid driving licence,” he said.

He also encouraged the public to report any traffic law violations via the MyJPJ: e-Aduan app or email [email protected] with complete details for investigation purposes.

“The JPJ will continue to implement Ops Luxury periodically to ensure that only legal, safe, and registered vehicles are allowed on the road. This is important for the safety of road users and the integrity of the national transport system,” he said.

Regarding the JPJ’s audit of 500 high-risk public service vehicle and commercial goods vehicle operators, Aedy Fadly also said that as of yesterday, 50 companies had b