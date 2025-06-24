KOTA KINABALU, June 24 — Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has rejected the idea of negotiating with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) through intermediaries, insisting he does not need a middleman to decide whether to work with other political parties ahead of the state election.

The Lamag assemblyman reiterated his position that cooperation with the incumbent GRS was “impossible” unless they “cleanse their souls” first.

“They can work with GRS. And we can work with Pakatan Harapan (PH), but between me and GRS, let that remain between us. I don’t need a middleman,” Bung said when speaking to reporters after a women’s empowerment programme organised by Majlis Amanah Rakyat here today,

He was responding to a question about the Unity Government Secretariat’s call for the three coalitions in the federal administration — Barisan Nasional (BN), PH, and GRS — to cooperate ahead of the state elections.

Bung said there had been no meetings between BN and GRS, nor any one-on-one discussions between him and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“If we want to talk, we talk directly. But as of now — no meetings, no discussions. And frankly, there’s no need,” he said.

Bung said his stance stemmed from what he claimed were past betrayals and a lack of sincerity by the coalition led by Hajiji.

“It’s not that I refuse (to work with GRS). If they change into a party that is sincere and honest, I might consider it. But if they don’t change, it’s impossible.

“We agree in the morning, but by afternoon you change it, and then you take what’s been given to us — how is that sincere? Sincerity means sticking to your word. That is how you win over the people,” he said.

Bung also took a jab at GRS leaders for shedding “crocodile tears”, saying he no longer trusted their word.

He was ostensibly referring to a recent unverified video of Hajiji, circulated online, which showed him in tears during one of his party’s conventions while claiming it was his last term as chief minister.

In contrast, Bung said BN had a cordial relationship with Pakatan Harapan (PH), and although negotiations were still ongoing, election clashes were unlikely.

“We are working with PH. Negotiations are okay, just that some finer details still need to be worked out,” he said.

When asked if seat negotiations had begun, Bung said BN would contest in constituencies it believed it could win.

“I haven’t decided how many, but if I can win 40, I’ll contest 40,” he said.