KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Malaysian Media Council has expressed concern over a recent publishing error by Sinar Harian involving the profile of the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), calling for accountability alongside press freedom.

In a statement, the Council stressed that all media organisations must be responsible for their content and ensure strong newsroom procedures that align with journalistic ethics and professional standards to maintain public trust.

“We caution against the use of heavy-handed or disproportionate measures by authorities in responding to such errors,” the Council said, adding that flawed journalism should be addressed through improvements in journalism itself, not through suppression or intimidation.

The Council acknowledged reports that Sinar Harian had issued an apology and requested a meeting with the IGP, which the top cop had agreed to, calling it a constructive step forward.

“Mistakes, while regrettable, can and do happen in any profession. What matters is how they are addressed,” it said, urging media outlets to respond with transparency, humility, and a commitment to improvement.

Although the Council has yet to be officially constituted, it said the incident highlights the need to uphold responsible journalism and accurate reporting, particularly on key national institutions.

The Malaysian Media Council was established under the Malaysian Media Council Act 2025, with a founding board comprising representatives from media owners, practitioners and civil society.