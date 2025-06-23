PUTRAJAYA, June 23 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail today reportedly denied joining any political party throughout his 38-year career in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

According to a report in The Star, Khalid said the news organisation that had erroneously reported he was part of PKR had requested to meet him, and that he would do so “soon”.

“I accept what happened with an open heart,” he was quoted as saying.

On Saturday, PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh issued a statement saying Khalid had never been a member of the party or held any position within it, and warned that such false claims could undermine his credibility.

The report wrongly linking him to the party was published by a newspaper last Friday.

Khalid, who is from Manong, Perak, joined PDRM in 1987. He served as police attaché at the Malaysian High Commission in London from 2014 to 2018, before returning to lead the Pahang Special Branch.

In 2023, he was appointed director of the Special Branch at Bukit Aman, a position he held until his recent promotion to IGP.