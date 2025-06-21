KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Hussain has urged the police force to back Malaysia’s political leaders, provided that they obey the law and Islamic principles.

In an interview with Utusan Malaysia, Razarudin said leaders who violate those principles must face action for their transgressions.

“The unity government has the capability to lead, develop, and boost the nation’s economy while earning the trust of both the local population and the international community.

“Therefore, the Royal Malaysia Police must reinforce support for the ulil amri,” he said, using the Arabic term roughly meaning leaders or those with authority.

“Any leader who violates Islamic principles, moral conduct, discipline, or the law must face firm action — or in modern term, be sailang,” he added.

Sailang is a Malaysian slang word originating from Cantonese, meaning “going all in”. However in Malay, the slang word is mostly used to mean “usurping someone” or “laying claim to their possession”.

“Leaders must continually bring fresh ideas in line with current developments to avoid falling behind,” Razarudin added.

He pointed to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), saying Malaysian may now be 15 years behind China after ignoring the technology five years ago.

“In addition, my successor must be responsive, particularly towards the media, as it concerns public issues.

“Information must be conveyed to the media, which in turn must report fairly to keep the public informed on investigation progress,” he said.

Yesterday, former director of the Special Branch Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail was appointed as the new Inspector-General of Police on a two-year contract beginning this Monday.

Razarudin stepped down yesterday after a two-year term, previously succeeding Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.