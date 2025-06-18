PUTATAN, June 18 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has confirmed that the state election will be held soon, though the exact timing of the state assembly’s dissolution remains at his sole discretion.

When asked about speculation that the Sabah State Legislative Assembly may be dissolved as early as next month, Hajiji declined to confirm the rumours.

“That’s for me to think about. Others don’t need to think too much,” he told reporters on Monday.

“As a chief minister, I will decide soon. But what is clear is that we will hold an election soon. Whether it is early or late, it must be held. So wait, we will leave it to the people to decide who they want as the government,” he said after meeting victims of the fire at Kampung Petagas.

Hajiji however did confirm that preliminary discussions have been held with current partners Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) regarding cooperation in the upcoming election.

He said further talks are expected before the formal dissolution of the state assembly.

“There has been an initial discussion with PH, and we will complete it soon — before the dissolution,” he said.

Hajiji has previously indicated his preference for continuing the working relationship between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Sabah PH, which has governed the state in partnership since 2022 after a falling out with Sabah Barisan Nasional.

However, the national PH leadership has also announced an electoral pact with BN, adding uncertainty to the alliance dynamics in Sabah and raising questions about seat negotiations and potential electoral clashes with GRS in Sabah.

Sabah is expected to head to the polls for its 17th state election (PRN17) in the coming months or face automatic dissolution by November.

The eight component GRS currently governs in partnership with Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH), which comprises three components.