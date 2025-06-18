IPOH, June 18 — Residents claimed to have heard a booming sound and experienced tremors in parts of the Ipoh district this morning.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police are investigating the matter.

“Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin will issue an official statement if there is any confirmed information or report regarding the incident,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

A resident of Klebang Harmoni, Mohammad Danial Nordin, 36, said he was at home when he heard the loud sound resembling an explosion.

“I heard a sound like someone slamming a door extremely hard, and there was shaking at the same time.

“It was really mysterious because the sound was very loud, and there was a tremor,” he said, still shocked by the incident.

According to social media posts and comments, users claimed to have felt the tremors in several areas, including Chemor, Chepor and Tanah Hitam, at around 10.30am.

On October 21 last year, a strong tremor was reported in several parts of the city, including Tasek, Perak Stadium, Meru, Falim, Manjoi, Chemor and Sungai Siput, at around 11.06am, followed by a loud boom.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay previously stated that the source of the booming sound and tremor in Ipoh remained a mystery, and that police were conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. — Bernama