KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has reportedly conceded today that authorities have yet to identify the source of the loud boom which occurred in Ipoh on Monday.

Berita Harian reported him saying that the boom was also said to be heard in the rest of the state, such as in Kuala Kangsar, Gopeng, and Gerik.

“Since the incident, checks have been made with various companies, agencies, and government bodies to determine the source of the sound,” he was quoted saying.

He said Perak police have been coordinating with the General Operations Force in Ulu Kinta, the Land and Mines Office, and the Malaysian Meteorological Department to find out the reason behind it.

Others consulted included the Department of Minerals and Geoscience, the Royal Malaysian Air Force, several military bases, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, Malaysian Space Agency, and quarry companies in the area.

“The last thing we want is for individuals to cause panic with their theories on this matter,” he said, referring to rumours started online.

“Nevertheless, we want to assure the public that every effort is being made to identify the source of this mysterious occurrence. Give us time to investigate this matter properly, and we will update the media once we have conclusive findings.”

On Monday, a powerful tremor shook parts of Ipoh around 11am, accompanied by a loud boom, leaving residents concerned about their safety.