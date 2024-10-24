IPOH, Oct 24 — The cause of the tremors and loud bang that shook Ipoh at 11.06am on Monday is still unknown.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said that police are continuing to probe the incident.

“No update on the incident. We are still investigating,” he told Malay Mail.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Perak police was coordinating with the General Operations Force in Ulu Kinta, the Land and Mines Office, and the Malaysian Meteorological Department to find out the reason behind it.

Others consulted included the Department of Minerals and Geoscience, the Royal Malaysian Air Force, several military bases, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, Malaysian Space Agency, and quarry companies in the area.

On Monday, Azizi confirmed that no explosive training, quarry blasting, or seismic activity were reported in the area.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) also clarified that the tremors and loud bang were not caused by a sonic boom from a fighter jet.

Malaysian Space Agency (Mysa) director-general Azlikamil Napiah previously dismissed claims that the incident was due to result of the Orionids meteor shower.

He reportedly said that while meteor showers caused by comet debris are common, they generally do not lead to ground-level impacts or noise.