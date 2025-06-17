KANGAR, June 17 — The Perlis state government has decided to permanently halt operations for the café project within Gua Cenderawasih (Cenderawasih Cave), Bukit Lagi, here, after considering safety aspects and the conservation of the geotourism site.

Perlis Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Rural Development Committee chairman Abu Bakar Hamzah said the decision was reached following a site visit and a Scientific Committee Meeting on June 11, in addition to several series of discussions with the Local Authority (PBT), Minerals and Geoscience Department (JMG), university experts, and related agencies.

“The built structures inside the cave will be completely removed to ensure visitor safety and protect its geological heritage value. Construction is only permitted in the area outside this cave, subject to technical approval and compliance with guidelines set by the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) and JMG,” he told a press conference here today.

On May 18, the media reported that JMG had not received any formal application from the operator or the PBT for technical review regarding the development or operational activities of the café inside Gua Cenderawasih.

A cafe was in the midst of being built inside Gua Cenderawasih, Perlis which drew visitors as well as backlash. — Picture from Explore Perlis website

In the report, JMG also stated that the Bukit Lagi Geosite was formed from Setul Formation limestone, dating back over 480 million years, and was rich in various types of fossils such as nautiloids, gastropods, and brachiopods, while the area also featured unique geological characteristics, including ancient sea notches, small caves, and mushroom-shaped and skull-shaped rock formations.

Previously, the media also reported that the proposed café construction had drawn objections from several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) concerned that such action would jeopardise the hundreds of millions of years old geological heritage.

Abu Bakar highlighted that the dismantling of the café construction works already done inside the cave would be carried out carefully, using safe methods like water and special brushes, without damaging any fossils or highly valuable structures present in the cave.

“Additionally, tagging will be implemented in identified fossil areas, while detailed mapping will be carried out around the affected geosite,” he said.

He added that the café operator’s proposal for redevelopment outside the cave could be resubmitted to MPK, but no permanent structures were permitted inside the cave area.

Abu Bakar said the Perlis state government would also enhance public awareness through prohibition signboards and involve various parties, including NGOs, schools, and local communities, in preserving Gua Cenderawasih and other geoparks in the state.

He also emphasised that the state government did not reject development, but that it should be implemented prudently, considering the sensitivity of the recognised geopark areas. — Bernama





