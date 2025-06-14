Puspakom’s preliminary report found no signs of uneven wear or thinning that could have contributed to the crash.

Other vital systems, such as tyres, steering, and suspension, were also checked and found to meet safety standards.

Transport minister says likely human error, road conditions among other reasons for crash.

Ministry to introduce safety enhancements after completion of the full report.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A preliminary probe into the Gerik crash that killed 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students has found no signs of brake failure or mechanical fault.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the initial technical report by Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspoakom) confirmed all brake components, including the linings and drums on each axle, were in good condition, New Straits Times reported today.

“There were no signs of failure,” Loke was quoted as saying in a statement.

“These findings indicate that mechanical problems were unlikely to have caused the accident.”

“Therefore, it is highly likely that the accident was caused by other factors such as human error, road condition, and others,” he was quoted as saying.

Loke said safety enhancements would be introduced once the full report is completed.

“Enforcement of safety standards, driver qualifications, and operational monitoring of transport companies will continue to be intensified.

“To the families of the victims, the Transport Ministry extends its deepest condolences and is committed to ensuring justice is served and such tragedies do not recur,” he was quoted as saying.

Loke also responded to claims made by the bus driver, Mohd Amirul Fadhli Zulkiflie, who said brake failure caused the crash.

On June 12, he issued a stern warning to the driver against making false statements.

He said these claims can be verified through mechanical testing.

The exact cause of the accident, whether due to road conditions or driver negligence, has not been determined.

The bus, carrying 42 UPSI students, was travelling from Jertih, Terengganu to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak when it collided with a Perodua Alza at Km 53 of the East–West Highway on June 9.

Thirteen students died at the scene, while two others were pronounced dead at the hospital.