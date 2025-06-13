SHAH ALAM, June 13 — Toll collection for the Section 2 stretch of the West Coast Expressway (WCE), which connects the SAE Interchange (KESAS) to the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) Interchange and the Banting Interchange, will commence at 12.01 am on Friday, June 13, 2025.

WCE said toll collection for the 7.2-kilometre stretch, which has been toll-free since its official opening on Jan 22 by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, will be entirely electronic, utilising Touch ‘n Go cards, SmartTAGs, and RFID technology.

“The toll rates and payment methods for Section 2 of the WCE are fully integrated via the SKVE through the Tanjung Dua Belas Interchange.

“The toll rates imposed take into account the entire journey of the users, including the portions on the SKVE,” the highway operator said, adding that toll charges will vary based on vehicle class and travel distance, ranging from RM1.32 to RM13.85.

Highway users are advised to ensure that their e-wallets and Touch ‘n Go cards have sufficient balance before starting their journey to avoid any inconvenience at toll plazas, WCE said.

Further information regarding toll rates and payment methods can be found at the WCE website, the WCE App, the WCE Infoline at 1700 81 6600 and via email at [email protected].

The WCE spans 233 km from Banting, Selangor, to Taiping (Changkat Jering), Perak. Once fully completed, it will serve as a vital transportation corridor connecting towns along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia. — Bernama





