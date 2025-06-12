KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The lorry involved in the fatal crash with a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) truck in Teluk Intan, Perak, last month was found to have failed to meet the mandatory installation and operational requirements for a Global Positioning System (GPS).

According to a preliminary report issued today by the Transport Ministry, the lorry company confirmed that the vehicle’s GPS system was inactive, prompting the issuance of a separate show-cause letter on May 23, according to a report in Buletin TV3 today.

The ministry said the failure to comply violated the Land Public Transport Agency’s (APAD) guidelines, which require all registered commercial vehicles to be equipped with functional GPS systems.

This requirement is in line with Item 11 of the Service Level Requirements (KTP) and Section 57 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), with exemptions only granted to school buses operating across fewer than three districts.

“The guidelines are outlined in the SPAD Industry Handbook and Code of Practice — Safety for Licensed Goods Vehicle Operators, which has been in effect since November 1, 2013 (Codes 13 and 14).

“Operators are required to ensure each vehicle is fitted with a working GPS for monitoring speed and location, and to act promptly against drivers exhibiting dangerous driving or exceeding speed limits.

“They must also review GPS reports for every trip, take disciplinary action or provide counselling for traffic offences, maintain proper records, and prevent any tampering or falsification of GPS data.

“Failure to meet these requirements may result in action under Sections 57(3) and 62 of Act 715, including fines, imprisonment, or licence suspension or revocation,” the report stated.

The same report also noted that dashboard cameras (dashcams) are not yet mandatory.

“However, APAD is in the process of updating its safety guidelines, which will form the basis of the Public Transport (Safety Management) Regulations, with dashcam installation expected to become compulsory starting in the first quarter of 2026,” it said.

On May 13, an FRU truck carrying 18 personnel from Unit 5 Sungai Senam was involved in a collision with a lorry transporting stones at around 8.50am.

Eight officers died at the scene, with another succumbing to injuries at Teluk Intan Hospital. Nine others were injured.

The FRU personnel were reportedly on their way back to Ipoh after completing their duties during the Chitrapournami celebration when the crash occurred.