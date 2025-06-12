MUAR, June 12 — Police are actively tracking down the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a foreign national along Jalan Kampung Raja, Jorak, Bukit Pasir on Wednesday night.

Muar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said a report was received from a member of the public at around 8.30pm, according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the accident occurred while the cyclist, a 53-year-old Nepalese man, was travelling from Parit Lanjut towards Jalan Kampung Raja.

“Upon reaching the scene, the victim is believed to have come into contact with an unidentified vehicle, likely approaching from behind, causing him to fall,” he said.

The cyclist sustained severe head and internal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years' imprisonment and a maximum fine of RM50,000 upon conviction.