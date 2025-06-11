GEORGE TOWN, June 11 — Penang police rescued three Indonesian men believed to have been held captive for nearly a year in a condominium on Jalan Dr Wu Lien Teh here yesterday, Berita Harian reported.

The case reportedly came to light after a man from Aceh, Indonesia, lodged a report while searching for his family member who had been missing for a year.

According to the Malay daily, the three victims were confined to the residence with their feet chained to iron bars on the window.

They are believed to have no prior connection with one another, and their passports were allegedly held by a suspect under the pretense of securing employment.

One of the victims managed to send his location to his family in Aceh, prompting the complainant to approach the police, according to the report.

Police are currently investigating the case, including the motive for the confinement and the possible involvement of other suspects.

Following the rescue, Berita Harian reported that four individuals, including a foreign woman, were remanded for four days starting today to assist with the investigation under Section 344 of the Penal Code, which pertains to wrongful confinement for an extended period.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Azlan Basri at the George Town Court.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad confirmed the case and the arrests when contacted.