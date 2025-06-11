KOTA BARU, June 11 — A permanent wall or fence along the Kelantan–Thailand border is viewed as the most effective solution to combat persistent smuggling activities in the state, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

He said the 45-kilometre border stretch remains too exposed, making comprehensive enforcement challenging.

“For that entire stretch, we have only eight control posts. Naturally, there are many gaps that continue to be exploited by smugglers,” he said.

“In my opinion, only the construction of a complete border wall can effectively address this issue,” he told reporters at a press conference held in conjunction with the Kelantan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department’s (NCID) 2025 Case Disposal event at the state police headquarters here today.

Mohd Yusoff added that the proposal to construct the wall had been submitted to the relevant authorities some time ago.

He also noted a shift in drug trafficking trends in Kelantan, with smugglers now preferring to bring in smaller quantities compared to the large consignments seen previously.

This change, he said, followed tighter enforcement and restrictions on cross-border movement through illegal entry points along Sungai Golok.

“Previously, we made large seizures. Now, traffickers are more cautious and smuggle in smaller amounts. Still, yaba pills remain the most in-demand drug in the state,” he said. — Bernama