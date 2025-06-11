KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department (JLog) Deputy Director Technical/Operations DCP Gilbert Philip Layang has been appointed as the department’s director, effective today.

He replaces Datuk Seri Sahabudin Abd Manan, who retired after 37 years of service in the force.

The handing over of duty ceremony was held at the Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Hasim Hall, Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) today and was witnessed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Ayob Khan, in his speech, described Sahabudin, who led JLog with commitment and integrity for almost four years since July 5, 2021, as a highly credible person.

“Throughout his 37 years of service, he has held various strategic positions at the contingent and department levels, namely the Kedah and Penang contingents, the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) and the Logistics Department.

“The effectiveness of his leadership also enabled various initiatives by other departments to be realised towards improving the force’s service delivery inclusively,” he said.

Ayob said that among JLog’s proud achievements under Sahabudin’s leadership was the development of the Smart Lockup system, which won the Asia Pacific Enterprise Innovation Award 2015. It was developed in collaboration with Mosti and Mimos.

Another is the installation of permanent electricity in Bukit Tagasan, Semporna, welfare projects such as the Aksem Quarters in Padang Besar, as well as the empowerment of the Bomb Disposal Unit, which successfully dealt with high-calibre explosives.

Meanwhile, Sahabudin, in his speech, said he was grateful to be able to end his career in a meaningful way and apologised for any shortcomings during his period of service.

“I gave everything. I did my best. But of course, sometimes my best wasn’t good enough,” he said emotionally.

He said JLog’s leadership requires a collective approach and wisdom in making strategic decisions.

Sahabudin, born in Terengganu, began his career as an ASP Cadet Officer on June 5, 1988, and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of the Pacific, United States. — Bernama