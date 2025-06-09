KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The remains of the 13 victims from the collision involving the bus carrying Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students along the East-West Highway in Banun, Gerik, near Tasik Banding, early today have been taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Ipoh for post-mortem.

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said two other bodies would undergo post-mortem at Gerik Hospital, where those injured in the crash are also being treated.

He added that the ministry is also coordinating accommodation assistance for the victims’ families, together with Ungku Omar Polytechnic, Ipoh and Gerik Community College.

“I am on the way to the Ipoh hospital to meet the victims’ families. I ask that we all pray for ease in our affairs and for all the families involved. May they be granted strength and patience.

“Insya-Allah, the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) and UPSI have deployed whatever form of aid to be given to all those involved. UPSi has also set up an operations room with a hotline,” he posted on his social media accounts.

He also confirmed, in the same post, that so far, 15 people from UPSI were killed in this morning’s crash.

Earlier, the Hulu Perak Civil Defence Force (APM) District Operations Control Centre (PKOD) said that at least 15 people were killed in the crash involving 48 people.

UPSI deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Prof Dr Norkhalid Salimin, when contacted, said the accident involved 42 university students who were returning to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, from Jertih, Terengganu, by chartered bus after the Aidiladha celebration. — Bernama