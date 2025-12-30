JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 30 — A total of 51 personnel from various departments and agencies have been mobilised in a search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate a local man believed to have fallen into the sea from kilometre 1.3 of the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) on Sunday.

Iskandar Puteri District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Azlan Abdul Kadir said information on the incident was received at 8.20pm from the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) police station.

He said the SAR operation involved the Marine Operations Force (PGM), the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) as well as personnel from the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters.

“The SAR operation began yesterday and continued today with efforts to locate the 33-year-old victim using boats,” he said in a statement last night.

He also urged members of the public with information related to the incident to channel it to the nearest police station or contact the Iskandar Puteri district control centre at 07-511 3622 or the hotline at 07-511 4486. — Bernama