KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia was today briefed on the progress of the construction of the Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil Mosque, located on Jalan Kolam Air near Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Bahru, Johor.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, the mosque is being built using the funds bequeathed by His Majesty’s late son, Tunku Abdul Jalil Sultan Ibrahim, the Tunku Laksamana of Johor, who passed away on December 5, 2015.

The mosque will be able to accommodate nearly 1,000 worshippers at a time, it said.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Johor State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman and Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad at Istana Pasir Pelangi, Johor Bahru.

Also present were Johor Islamic Religious Council chief executive officer Mohd Radzi Mohd Amin, Johor Islamic Religious Department director Nasri Md Ali, and Johor Public Works Department director Zainal Tumian. — Bernama