PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today a closed-circuit television recording showing a Taiwanese national falling onto the Puchong LRT station track yesterday indicated it was an accident, and the matter is now under police investigation.

“A report was presented by Prasarana yesterday and it was an accident whereby the person may have not been aware about the platform and the incident was captured on CCTV,” Loke said at a press conference here.

“So we know that it was an accident but let the police do their investigation. The CCTV recording will be shared with the police so they can conduct a detailed probe.”

The incident was reported to have occurred at 5.54pm yesterday. Shortly after, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd issued a statement to apologise, saying it deeply regrets the death of a Taiwanese passenger who fell onto the tracks at the Pusat Bandar Puchong LRT station.

The LRT operator pledged to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and liaise with the Taiwanese embassy to ensure appropriate assistance is provided to the victim’s family.

Loke said today that he has requested Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, Rapid Rail’s owners, to install platform screen doors at all LRT stations but noted the potentially huge cost.

“As for safety measures I actually had requested that Prasarana instal platform screen doors at all LRT stations,” he said without stating if the directive was made prior or after yesterday’s incident.

“Most MRT stations and the monorail network already have these doors, just stations that are older like those on the Ampang line have yet to have them. But to install these doors will incur a huge cost and we will need additional budgets,” the minister added.

“Still, we are definitely looking at improving safety at these stations.”