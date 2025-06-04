GEORGE TOWN, June 4 — A local man with the title Datuk Seri has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 28-year-old female sales assistant with a pistol grip during an incident on Jalan Kelawei.

According to Buletin TV3 (TV3), the 41-year-old suspect was detained after surrendering himself at the Northeast District Police Headquarters (IPD) yesterday.

North-east district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad told TV3 that the incident, which occurred around 2.20am the day before, is believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding between the suspect and the victim.

“The victim sustained serious injuries to the nose and eye after being struck by the suspect with an object resembling a pistol grip. Police have seized a pistol, a magazine, and a firearm licence book along with some bullets.

“The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code and Section 34 of the Arms Act 1960,” he was quoted as saying.

TV3 reported that the incident occurred while the victim and two friends were en route to Tanjung Tokong. The car she was driving veered into the middle lane, but the victim continued driving as usual.

She then realised that her car was being followed by a black Mercedes-Benz before it blocked her path in front of a petrol station on Jalan Kelawei.

The suspect then allegedly inserted a shiny gold-coloured pistol into the victim’s mouth, struck her twice on the left cheek with the pistol grip, and repeatedly punched her in the face with his hands, causing a broken nose and bruising around her left eye.

The victim later received treatment at Penang General Hospital (HPP) before lodging a police report. The suspect was also alleged to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.