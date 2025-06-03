PETALING JAYA, June 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reportedly obtained a court order to freeze £132 million (RM758.2 million) worth of assets belonging to Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the widow of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, and her family in the United Kingdom.

According to a report in New Straits Times the order was granted by Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid in an ex-parte proceeding today.

The frozen assets were said to include two commercial buildings valued at £55,200,000, five luxury residences totalling £77,115,000 and a bank account owned by the Ilham Foundation.

The order was reportedly issued after the court was satisfied that the assets were linked to suspected offences under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Malay Mail has reached out to Na'imah's lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan for a response.

In January last year, Daim claimed trial to a charge of failing to comply with a notice to declare his assets, which included several luxury vehicles, companies, and properties across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, and Kedah.

In January 2024, Na’imah, 67, was charged in the Sessions Court with failing to comply with a notice to declare her assets, including Menara Ilham and several other properties in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

After Daim’s death on November 13 that same year, the prosecution withdrew the charges and the court granted an order discharging and acquitting him.