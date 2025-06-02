GEORGE TOWN, June 2 — Nineteen goats were killed when the livestock shed they were placed in caught fire in Kampung Jawa Bayan Lepas here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) John Sagun Francis said they received an emergency call at 12.58 pm about the fire and that 19 goats placed in the shed died while only one was rescued.

He said the fire also affected three cars and a one-tonne lorry parked near the shed, with damage to the vehicles estimated at between 30 and 90 per cent.

He added that the nine-man team from the Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station took nearly an hour to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire as well as the total losses are still under investigation. — Bernama