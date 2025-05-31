KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has said that the departure of Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz from the party is not surprising and will not weaken Umno.

However, the politician also known as Tok Mat said he respected Tengku Zafrul’s decision and that the latter had the right to choose his own path.

“While in government under Umno’s banner, he (Tengku Zafrul) played a role as a technocrat contributing to the economy and finance sectors,” Mohamad said in a Facebook post.

“We thank him for all his contributions.”

Mohamad said that Umno’s strength lies in its grassroots, not in any single individual, and that the party’s mission must continue regardless of who comes and goes.

He also urged Umno members and supporters to stay united and not let the actions of any individual disrupt the party’s progress.