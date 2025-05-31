SEPANG, May 31 — Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today said he would leave the decision on his ministerial post to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following his abrupt resignation from Umno.

He said his current priority is to complete his Haj pilgrimage with his family in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“As for my ministerial position, I prefer not to comment at this time, as my focus is entirely on performing the Haj.

“I leave the matter to the prime minister’s discretion,” the minister of investment, trade and industry (Miti) told reporters before his departure at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here.

Tengku Zafrul was responding to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remarks that Umno would seek to retain its full allocation of seven ministerial positions in the Cabinet.

Tengku Zafrul also said he is confident Anwar would consider Umno’s request in line with the party’s role in the unity government.

The former banker emphasised that his decision to resign from Umno was made independently.

“This is not an easy decision, but I have given it a deep thought and at the same time I want to stress that this is my own choice and interest and not forced by anyone.

“I also appreciate those who understand my right as an individual in choosing my political career,” Tengku Zafrul said.

He reiterated that he had informed his intent to PKR to the party president and general secretary.

“I want to thank Umno president, friends, and members who have given me the necessary support when I was active with Umno,” he added.



