BINTULU, May 30 — A man was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident near the Nyalau Bridge along Jalan Pesisir Bintulu-Miri yesterday.

According to Samalaju Fire and Rescue (Bomba) chief Irwin Abidin, a team from his station was dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.59pm.

The incident involved a white pick-up truck carrying two Indonesian nationals.

“One of the victims identified as Dafid Duanda Putra was found trapped in the driver’s seat and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he said in a statement.

The second victim, known only as Ikhsan, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious head injuries.

He was given initial treatment at the scene before being transported to Bintulu Hospital at 3.03pm.

The deceased’s body was later handed over to the Batu Niah police for further action. — The Borneo Post