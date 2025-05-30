KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — A Rohingya man known as “Long Tiger” was today sentenced to 12 years in prison and five strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court in Muar, Johor, after being found guilty of raping a married woman four years ago.

Judge Irwan Suainbon handed down the sentence to Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 36, after ruling that the defence had failed to raise any reasonable doubt over the charge, Harian Metro reported today.

In delivering his judgment, Irwan stated that the defence’s arguments amounted to mere denial.

“Furthermore, the accused’s defence failed to refute the prosecution’s prima facie case.

“After reviewing both oral and written submissions from the prosecution and defence, the court concluded that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The court also found the testimony of the accused’s wife, who was the 11th defence witness (DW11), to be fabricated and unreliable,” he said.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses.

According to the charge, Long Tiger raped a 19-year-old woman at a house in Taman Sri Jaya, Bukit Gambir, Tangkak between 1pm and 2.05pm on September 26, 2019.

He was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhamad Arif Marzuki urged the court to consider public interest, noting the gravity of the offence and its lasting psychological impact on the victim.

“It is especially revolting that the accused raped the victim, who had just recently suffered a miscarriage. She was his employee and was subjected to this horrific abuse,” he submitted.

The court ruled that the prison sentence would take effect from the date of his arrest, 7 August 2021.

Long Tiger is currently serving a four-year sentence handed down by the Tangkak Magistrates’ Court after being convicted under Section 388 of the Penal Code.

The father of two must complete that sentence before serving the one under Section 376(1).

On January 20, 2022, he was sentenced by the same court to 12 months’ imprisonment for escaping custody at 11.55am on December 15, 2021.

He was charged under Section 224 of the Penal Code for that offence, which provides for up to two years in jail, a fine, or both.

Additionally, on June 1, 2022, the Muar High Court overturned a discharge not amounting to an acquittal previously granted by the Tangkak Magistrates’ Court on May 17 in the Section 388 case, citing an error in the original order.