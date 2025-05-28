KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Malaysia continues to move forward in enhancing its road management by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology, thus increasing the efficiency, safety and effectiveness of road and infrastructure management.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said Malaysia is not only an observer of such technology but is currently among the countries implementing AI technology in road management.

“Through smart monitoring technologies like drones, sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT), we can detect road damage in real time. AI helps us analyse this data to identify locations that need immediate attention and to predict potential future damage

He said this when making a presentation on ‘Malaysia’s Future-Ready, Hyper-Connected Cities: Policies, Progress and the Path Ahead’ at the 2025 Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Asia Pacific Forum in Suwon, South Korea today.

Nanta also shared the strategic direction of the Ministry of Works through the Malaysian ITS Roadmap 2030, which is driven by the vision to build safer, more connected and sustainable national mobility.

“The ITS is currently a basic requirement in the construction of future cities that are resilient, efficient and sustainable. The Malaysian ITS Roadmap 2030 being developed will be our main guide in transforming the country’s ITS landscape,” he said.

He added that five core policy pillars would be the backbone of the implementation of the plan, namely hyperconnected transportation through seamless smart mobility, a pathway towards green and sustainable mobility, strengthened public services through the digitalisation of transportation, a safe and secure transport ecosystem and the use of data for mobility and transportation planning.

“All these plans can be translated into action. Malaysia will continue to innovate, invest and collaborate to build a country that is hyperconnected,” he said.

Nanta said many exciting revolutions are happening in the ITS landscape in Malaysia, including advancements in autonomous vehicles (AV), the use of electric vehicles in public transport, the introduction of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system and the establishment of the National Intelligent Traffic Management Centre (NITMC).

“These transformation initiatives illustrate Malaysia’s strong commitment to building a safer, more efficient and sustainable transport ecosystem, in line with our broader vision towards hyperconnected cities,” he said. — Bernama