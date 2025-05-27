KOTA KINABALU, May 27 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) wants to maintain cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH), the current state government coalition, said its chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The Sabah Chief Minister said that the cooperation will be a foundation for determining political alliances for the upcoming 17th State Election.

He said the matter had been conveyed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and that the outcome of the discussions regarding election cooperation would be announced soon.

“We want to cooperate. We are maintaining the current GRS-PH government...we have conveyed this to the Prime Minister. As for other matters, we will discuss them,” he told reporters today after launching the jetty and officiating the resumption of the Kota Kinabalu-Labuan passenger ferry service at Kota Kinabalu Port here.

Hajiji was asked to comment on the progress of cooperation talks between GRS and other coalitions and parties ahead of the state election.

The Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah president said that no final decision had been made regarding the state polls as the Sabah State Legislative Assembly has yet to dissolve.

“It is not election time yet. The State Legislative Assembly has not been dissolved. Just be patient and wait; you will be informed in due course,” he added. — Bernama