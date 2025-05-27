KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Speaking at a press conference during the Asean Summit, Anwar said the 78-year-old monarch was feeling “a bit tired” and is currently resting at the medical facility.

“Well, he’s feeling a bit tired, so he’s resting at the IJN,” he said, responding to media reports of the Sultan’s admission.

Earlier, AFP reported that the Sultan had been hospitalised between the Asean-GCC and Asean-GCC-China summits.

Both meetings are being held in conjunction with the 46th Asean Summit, hosted by Malaysia.