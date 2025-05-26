KUALA LANGAT, May 26 — A baby girl and her parents were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a car at Kilometer 53 of Jalan Klang-Banting-Port Dickson on Saturday.

According to Sinar Harian, Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said the incident occurred at about 1pm when a Perodua Ativa driven by a woman in her 30s veered into the opposite lane.

“The vehicle collided with a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle carrying the three victims. The impact caused the husband, wife, and their one-year-old daughter to be thrown onto the road,” he was quoted as saying in a statement yesterday.

He added that all three victims sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by a medical assistant from Banting Hospital.

The victims, a couple in their 20s and their baby girl, have been sent to Banting Hospital for post-mortems, Sinar Harian reported.

Police are appealing for witnesses to assist in the investigation. Those with information are urged to contact investigating officer Inspector S. Taneshwaran at 012-6708561 or the Kuala Langat District Police Headquarters at 03-3187 2222.