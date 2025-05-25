PENAMPANG, May 25 — The Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry is planning to introduce traditional sports in every district in the state, said Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Fairuz Renddan.

“Yes, there are plans by KBS (Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia) and Sabah Sports Board to introduce sports not only here in Penampang, but other districts as well.

“With the cooperation from other major bodies such as Sabah Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, Petronas and others, our traditional sports should be held and introduced at every zone and district,” he said at the Kaamatan Festival Traditional Sports Competition at SMK Bahang here on Saturday.

Fairuz, who represented State Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin, encouraged all Sabahan youths to participate in traditional sports.

“This is not only for our future generation to preserve our culture but also to help promote our tradition, instill community spirit and love of heritage so it will never be forgotten,” he said.

Also present at the event were Sabah Sports Board general manager Terrence Edward Pudin and Petronas Sabah and Labuan general manager Siti Ayu Haniza Abdul Wahab.

A total of 10 traditional sports will be competed at the Kaamatan Festival Traditional Sports Competition on May 24-25 at SMK Bahang, Penampang next to Hongkod Koisaan, KDCA, in conjunction with the Sabah State Level Kaamatan Festival 2025.

They are ‘Mipulos’ or gusti lengan (arm wrestling); ‘Migazat Dukug’ or tarik tali (tug of war); ‘Momolositik’ or melastik (slingshot); ‘Monopuk’ or menyumpit (blowguns); ‘tumutu or memproses padi (rice processing); ‘Manandus’ or membujak (spear); ‘Mopiri’ or menyalakan api (lighting fire); ‘Monungkava Kalabau’ or menjerat kerbau (roping buffalo); ‘Rampanau’ or berjalan menggunakan galah (walk with poles); and ‘Sipatu Tompulangoi’ or terompak gergasi. — The Borneo Post





